Japan, NATO Share Concern over China-Russia Military Cooperation

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday shared concerns about the possibility of deeper military cooperation between China and Russia.

In a joint statement released after their meeting in Tokyo, the two leaders also underlined "the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait" and called for "a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues."

"We agreed to bring Japan-NATO cooperation to a higher level for maintaining and strengthening the international order, including a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kishida told a joint press conference.

While noting that "what is happening in Europe today could happen in East Asia tomorrow," Stoltenberg said that Japan and NATO "must remain united and firm" for "freedom and democracy."

At the meeting, Kishida outlined Japan's plans to make the country's mission to NATO an independent body and participate in NATO chiefs of defense meetings. Currently, the Japanese Embassy in Belgium serves as the mission to NATO.

