NTT Ends ADSL Service

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp. ended their asymmetric digital subscriber line, or ADSL, broadband telecommunications service in Japan on Tuesday.

The move to terminate the Flet's ADSL service, which uses telephone lines, comes after subscribership decreased drastically due to the popularity of high-speed fiber-optic broadband service.

The ADSL service will no longer be available from February, except for in regions with no fiber-optic service.

The two fixed-line telephone service units of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> began the ADSL service in December 2000.

It boasted some 5.68 million subscribers at its peak at the end of March 2006, but the figure plunged to 210,000 by the end of September last year.

