Japan to Impose Penalties in Donation Victim Relief Law from April

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese consumer affairs minister Taro Kono said Tuesday that he has instructed the Consumer Affairs Agency to work to start imposing penalties stipulated in the donation victim relief law from April 1.

The law, put into effect on Jan. 5, prohibits soliciting donations by using "spiritual" words and making people uneasy or confused.

The law was enacted after questionable practices by the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church came to light last year.

The agency has indicated that administrative and criminal penalties for violating the new law would be imposed from December or earlier.

Kono's instruction came as he believes it is important to introduce the penalties as soon as possible, in light of strong demand from society, according to the minister.

