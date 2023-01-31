Toyota Labor Union to Seek Largest Wage Hike in 20 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> labor union said Tuesday it plans to make the largest wage hike request in the past 20 years in this year's "shunto" spring pay talks.

Toyota Motor Workers' Union did not disclose the exact average amount of its wage hike request per unionized worker.

The labor union's leadership presented its shunto plans to members. The plans include a request for a pay-scale increase.

The Toyota union did not disclose whether it had asked for a pay-scale increase in the 2021 and 2022 shunto talks. The change in the approach is designed to encourage other labor unions to make requests for pay-scale increases.

The Toyota union's pay hike demands, set for each of 15 job types and grades, range from 3,570 yen to 9,370 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]