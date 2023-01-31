Tokyu's Flagship Department Store in Shibuya Closes after 55 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Tokyu Department Store Co.'s flagship store in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, which had been the symbol of the famous commercial district in the Japanese capital, closed its doors on its 55-year history on Tuesday.

The closure of the store is part of a local redevelopment project. A 36-story skyscraper housing a commercial facility, a hotel and rental apartments, will be built to replace the iconic store, opening in fiscal 2027.

Starting business in November 1967, Tokyu Department Store's Shibuya store was responsible for creating a wine boom after introducing wine cellars in 1990, according to a company official.

"During the 55 years we've opened our doors to you all, we were fortunate to have so many wonderful encounters," Mitsuhiro Inaba, the store's manager, said while standing at the store's entrance shortly before closing on Tuesday evening.

He bowed deeply just as the store's shutters came down one last time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]