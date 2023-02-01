Hino to Resume Shipments of Profia Truck

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Hino Motors Ltd. <7205> has said that it will resume shipments of some Profia large trucks in mid-February, after they were suspended following engine testing fraud.

The commercial vehicle maker affiliated with Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> reacquired a type certificate necessary for shipments from the transport ministry on Tuesday. It is the first time that a Hino vehicle model has regained the certificate in the testing scandal.

After the restart, domestic shipments are seen recovering to around 60-75 pct of the fiscal 2021 level, after falling to almost zero at one point.

Shipments will be resumed for Profia trucks that are equipped with the engine for which fuel efficiency data was falsified. Sales of the truck totaled some 9,300 units in fiscal 2021.

Hino halted shipments in March 2022 and reapplied in November that year for the type certificate, which had been revoked.

