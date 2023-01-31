Japan Confirms 58,596 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 58,596 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a decrease of about 25,000 from a week before.

The country reported 326 new COVID-19 deaths, while its number of severe cases fell by 23 from Monday to 508.

In Tokyo, 4,862 new cases were confirmed, the largest among the country's 47 prefectures and a decline of 2,444 from a week earlier.

Tokyo was followed by Aichi, at 4,552 new cases, Osaka, at 4,287, and Kanagawa, at 3,044.

