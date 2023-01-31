Japan's Box Office Jumps 31.6 Pct in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Box-office revenues in Japan surged 31.6 pct from the previous year to 213,111 million yen in 2022, mainly reflecting the popularity of Japanese anime films, the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan said Tuesday.

The number of movie theater visitors jumped 32.4 pct to 152,005,000, the association said.

"Japan's box office has recovered close to the average level seen before the coronavirus pandemic," said Yoshishige Shimatani, head of the association.

The three highest-grossing Japanese movies were all anime films, with "One Piece Film Red" earning 19.7 billion yen.

"Jujutsu Kaisen 0" came second, with box-office sales of 13.8 billion yen, followed by "Suzume no Tojimari," with 13.15 billion yen.

