Prison Term Sought for Ex-Aoki Head over Tokyo Games Bribery

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors on Wednesday sought a prison term of two years and six months for former Aoki Holdings Inc. <8214> Chairman Hironori Aoki for allegedly giving bribes over the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, which took place in the summer of 2021.

The prosecution also demanded prison terms of one year and six months for Takahisa Aoki, 77, former vice chairman and younger brother of the former chairman, and one year for former senior managing director Katsuhisa Ueda, 41.

The defense asked for suspended sentences as the three have admitted to the bribery charges.

Tokyo District Court is set to announce their sentences on April 21.

The former officials of the apparel maker are alleged to have given former Tokyo Games organizing committee executive Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, a total of about 51 million yen in bribes for favors including on the selection of Tokyo Games sponsors. They were indicted for part of the alleged bribes, 28 million yen, for which the three-year statute of limitations had not expired.

