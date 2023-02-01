U.N. Urges Japan to Join Sanctions against Myanmar Junta

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--A U.N. report urged Japan on Tuesday to join sanctions against Myanmar's junta and immediately expel individuals linked to the country's military.

The report was released by Tom Andrews, U.N. special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar, ahead of the second anniversary of the military coup in the Southeast Asian country.

The report stressed that the junta's highest decision-making body, the State Administrative Council, "is not a legitimate government and should not be recognized, or engaged with, as such." It called on U.N. member states to "diplomatically isolate the SAC."

Countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine but have not on the Myanmar junta, including Japan and South Korea, were recommended to "act immediately to impose sanctions on the SAC and its interests."

In addition, the report noted that Japan's Defense Ministry is hosting students from Myanmar's military, and urged it to expel the students immediately before the end of their programs in Japan.

