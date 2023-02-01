Haruki Murakami's New Full-Length Novel Due on April 13

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Shinchosha Publishing Co. said Wednesday that it will release a new full-length novel by Haruki Murakami on April 13.

The new novel will be the first full-length one by the renowned Japanese writer, 74, since "Killing Commendatore," published in February 2017.

According to the company, it will be his first full-length novel to also be available as an e-book on the day of publication.

The new work's length is equivalent to about 1,200 sheets of 400-character Japanese manuscript paper. It will be priced at 2,970 yen. The title will be announced at a later date.

