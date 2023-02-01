Philippine Pres. Marcos to Visit Japan from Feb. 8

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will visit Japan for five days from Feb. 8, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.

During the visit, the president will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The Philippines is "a strategic partner sharing fundamental values" with Japan, Matsuno told a press conference, adding that Japan wants to deepen its cooperative relationship with the Southeast Asian country further.

