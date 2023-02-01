Japan, Foreign Quantum Tech Bodies Agree to Launch Int'l Council

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and three foreign groups aiming to develop business linked to quantum technologies signed on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding on the launch of a related international council.

The four groups are Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution (Q-STAR) of Japan, Quantum Economic Development Consortium (QED-C) of the United States, Quantum Industry Canada (QIC) and European Quantum Industry Consortium (QuIC).

Through the new entity, named the International Council of Quantum Industry Associations, the four partner consortiums will work to expand the quantum technology market and strengthen supply chains amid hopes for the spread of quantum cryptography, which makes it difficult to extract information fraudulently, and increases in the speed of data processing thanks to quantum computers.

Q-STAR comprises 65 entities such as Toshiba Corp. <6502> and Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>.

"Concrete discussions have (already) been kicked off on how to resolve supply chain issues," Taro Shimada, head of Q-STAR and president of Toshiba, said in an interview with Jiji Press.

