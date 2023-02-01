NATO Chief Casts Vigilant Eyes on China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Visiting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed concerns over China's increasingly hegemonic moves in the Indo-Pacific on Wednesday.

China is "watching closely" the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and "learning lessons that may influence its future decisions," Stoltenberg said in his speech at Keio University in Tokyo.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin wins his war, "the message to Moscow and Beijing will be that they can achieve what they want through brute force," Stoltenberg noted.

"What is happening in Europe today could happen in East Asia tomorrow," he stressed.

During a question-and-answer session, the NATO chief reiterated that "our security is global, not regional."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]