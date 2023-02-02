Japan Journalists Launch Platform to Support Myanmar Filmmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--An online platform to support filmmakers reporting on the situation in Myanmar has been launched at the initiative of two Japanese journalists who were once detained there.

The platform, called "Docu Athan," was opened on Wednesday, the second anniversary of the military coup in Myanmar.

The two Japanese--journalist Yuki Kitazumi and documentary producer Toru Kubota--were detained while covering protests against the Southeast Asian country's military junta between 2021 and 2022. They were later released and returned home.

According to Kitazumi and others, "Athan" means voice in the Myanmar language.

The platform is designed to help people to learn about the current situation in Myanmar through documentary films and other information, and allow them to support the filmmakers through donations.

