4 Major Japanese Dept. Stores Post Solid Sales Growth in Jan.

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Four major Japanese department store operators Wednesday reported solid same-store sales growth for January, thanks to a recovery in customer traffic from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. <3099> posted a 20.9 pct rise in January sales from a year before. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co., a unit of J. Front Retailing Co. <3086>, saw a 20.8 pct gain.

Takashimaya Co.'s <8233> sales rose 16.3 pct. Sogo & Seibu Co., a unit of Seven & i Holdings Co. <3382>, saw its sales grow 11.1 pct.

Luxury brand goods and other expensive products fared well. Coats also sold well, reflecting the colder weather. The companies also saw brisk sales during the New Year period.

Duty-free sales made a rapid turnaround, with Daimaru Matsuzakaya marking a 7.6-fold increase.

