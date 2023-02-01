Japan Mulling Hosting Online G-7 Summit on Feb. 24

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering hosting an online summit of leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies on Feb. 24, a year after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Japanese government sources said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, this year's G-7 chair, is hoping to reaffirm the seven countries' commitment to supporting Ukraine, the sources said.

"The G-7 needs to send out a strong message," a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said.

Tokyo is considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the summit, according to the sources. He joined the G-7 leaders at an online summit in December last year.

Japan is scheduled to host an in-person G-7 summit in the western city of Hiroshima in May.

