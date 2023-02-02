Robbery Suspect Detained in Philippines Had 6 Mobile Phones

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--One of the four Japanese men under detention in the Philippines including those believed to be the masterminds behind a string of robberies in Japan had six mobile phones that are thought to have been used in crimes, it was learned Thursday.

The six phones are highly likely to have been used at an immigration facility in the Southeast Asian country where the four men are being held, including for sending messages via social media giving instructions for the robbery incidents in Japan.

Local police conducted a search of the immigration facility and seized mobile phones and laptops.

Of the detained men, some are believed to be acting as "Luffy," the ringleader of the robberies, with 38-year-old Yuki Watanabe thought to be one of them, according to informed sources.

The four are senior members of a special fraud group based in the Philippines and had solicited members for scams on social media by touting high pay.

