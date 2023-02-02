Japan Defense Chief Vows to Spur Work for Lethal Equipment Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Thursday that the ministry will accelerate efforts to review the country's three principles on defense equipment transfer to enable exports of potentially lethal equipment to allies.

"We want to fully consider reviewing the three principles and their operational guidelines," Hamada told a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting.

The government plans to loosen the operational guidelines. Hamada said the move is "important to deter unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force and to support countries under aggression that violates international law."

"It will also help maintain and strengthen (Japan's) defense industry," the minister added.

At the same committee meeting, health minister Katsunobu Kato said that the government aims to come up soon with plans on relaxing rules on wearing face masks, including at upcoming school graduation ceremonies, as a measure to prevent COVID-19 infections.

