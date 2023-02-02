Sony Group to Promote Veep Totoki to President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. <6758> said Thursday that it will promote Executive Deputy President Hiroki Totoki, 58, to the posts of president and chief operating officer on April 1.

Incumbent Chairman, President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, 63, will continue to serve as chairman and CEO.

In 1987, Totoki entered Sony Corp., which was renamed Sony Group in 2021.

After taking such posts as representative director at Sony Bank in 2002 and representative corporate executive officer at Sony in 2018, he became executive deputy president at Sony in June 2020.

