INTERVIEW: Taiwan Aiming to Prevent Conflict with China

Washington, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan aims to deter threats from China and prevent conflict with the country, Taiwan's representative to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, has said.

"(China) is continuing dangerous behavior and provocations in the region," Hsiao, head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press in Washington. "Everything we are trying to do now, including strengthening Taiwan's own self-defense, is to have the ability to prevent a conflict from happening to deter a threat."

Her comments came ahead of the one-year anniversary on Feb. 24 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which the United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission says has increased the risk of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The commission, created by the U.S. Congress in 2000, is tasked with monitoring and investigating national security implications on the United States of its trade and economic relations with China, and submitting an annual report to the legislature.

"I think the tragedy of Ukraine is a very painful reminder to all of us that the threat to use force, by authoritarian regimes that choose to violate the rules based on international order, is a very serious challenge for all of us," Hsiao said.

The diplomat said that Taiwan wants to prevent more tragedies, such as a possible contingency in the Taiwan Strait, by boosting Taiwan's defense capabilities through, among other things, extending the period of its conscription system and seeking opportunities for Taiwan to "continue to engage with the world."

