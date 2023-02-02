Z Holdings to Merge with Subsidiaries Line, Yahoo Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Z Holdings Corp. <4689> said Thursday it will merge with messaging app provider Line Corp. and internet portal operator Yahoo Japan Corp., both of which it fully owns, by around the end of fiscal 2023.

With the merger, the group aims to make its decision-making faster and streamline operations in order to accelerate its growth, at the time when the internet industry is changing rapidly.

Details of the merger will be discussed later.

On the same day, Z Holdings also announced that it will promote Representative Director Takeshi Idezawa to president on April 1. Current President Kentaro Kawabe will become chairman with the right to represent the company.

