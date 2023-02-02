Tokyo Lowers COVID-19 Medical Alert from Highest Level

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday lowered its COVID-19 medical alert by one notch to the second-highest level on its four-tier scale, mainly reflecting a decline in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital.

The downgrade was decided at the day's coronavirus monitoring meeting of the metropolitan government. It is the first time since Dec. 15 that the alert is at the second-highest level.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day moving average of new infections in Tokyo fell to 3,998.7.

Wary of a possible resurgence in infections, the metropolitan government stopped short of lowering the alert by two or more notches.

On the same day, the metropolitan government issued a warning over the ongoing spread of seasonal flu for the first time in three years, as the number of reports on flu cases from regularly monitored medical institutions exceeded a certain level.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]