Japan Struggling to Show Presence on Ukraine Aid

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan is struggling to show a strong presence in Western efforts to provide aid to Ukraine.

The United States and Europe have pledged military assistance to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, but Japan's assistance is limited due to its restrictions on arms supplies.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to have his country lead the efforts as it hosts a summit of leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies in Hiroshima in May. But a Japanese government official said only, "We're just doing what we can right now."

The United States, Britain and Germany have outlined plans to provide Ukraine with state-of-the-art tanks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked for further military assistance, including surface-to-surface missiles and fighter jets.

In March last year, Japan eased its guidelines on defense equipment transfers overseas to provide Ukraine with bulletproof vests and helmets.

