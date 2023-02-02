Honda to Sell Fuel Cell Systems

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> said Thursday that it will sell fuel cell systems to other companies, in hopes to promote wider use of its hydrogen technology to contribute to carbon-neutrality efforts.

The Japanese automaker also said it will introduce a new fuel cell vehicle, set for release in North America in 2024, in Japan as well.

The company is planning to have all of its vehicle models sold globally be either electric vehicles or fuel cell vehicles in 2040.

Honda expects its fuel cell systems to be used in passenger vehicles, commercial trucks and construction machinery, as well as for emergency power supplies at factories.

The company plans to start selling its fuel cell systems in the mid-2020s at an initial pace of around 2,000 units a year. It will gradually expand the volume, aiming to sell around 60,000 units in 2030 and a few hundred thousand units in the second half of the 2030s.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]