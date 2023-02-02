ANA, JAL Log 1st April-Dec. Net Profits in 3 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan's two major air carriers Thursday reported their first April-December group net profits in three years.

Demand from visitors to Japan started recovering after the Japanese government drastically eased coronavirus border controls in October last year, the airlines said.

Net profit at ANA Holdings Inc. <9202>, the parent of All Nippon Airways, in the first nine months of fiscal 2022 stood at 62,601 million yen, against a net loss of 102,804 million yen a year earlier.

Japan Airlines <9201> reported 16,313 million yen in net profit, against a net loss of 128,322 million yen.

Sales soared 70.5 pct to 1,258,655 million yen at ANA Holdings and 101.7 pct to 1,005,590 million yen at JAL.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]