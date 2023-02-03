Hayashi Expresses Concerns about China's Activities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed serious concerns Thursday about China's activities near Japan, including its military coordination with Russia.

"Public opinion in Japan toward China is extremely severe," Hayashi told Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang by phone, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. This was the first conversation between them since Qin took office late last year.

Hayashi "expressed the importance of the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," according to the Japanese ministry.

The two ministers agreed that Japan and China should build a constructive and stable relationship. They confirmed that the countries will act as "responsible major powers" over international issues such as climate change, according to the Japanese ministry.

Qin vowed to cooperate toward an immediate resolution to North Korea's abductions of Japanese citizens.

