Japan Farm Exports Hit Record High for 10th Straight Year

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fishery products hit a record high for the 10th consecutive year in 2022, government data showed Friday.

The exports rose 14.3 pct from the previous year to 1,414.8 billion yen, thanks to brisk demand from restaurants amid an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and improved price competitiveness due to a weaker yen, according to the preliminary data released by the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry.

Meanwhile, there are concerns over the future trend of Japanese farm exports as soaring prices hurt consumption in the United States and Europe in the latter half of 2022.

Last year, Japan's exports of agricultural products hit a record high. The country's exports of forestry products and those of fishery products also reached their highest levels ever, respectively.

Scallop exports jumped 42.4 pct to 91 billion yen.

