Japan Govt Panel Calls for Raising Consent Age to 16

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel proposed Friday that the age of consent be raised from 13 to 16.

The criminal law subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, also sought making definitions more specific for the crimes of forcible sexual intercourse and indecent assault, in order to make it easier to build cases for such crimes and substantiate related charges in court.

The proposals were included in the outline for amending the Penal Code, drawn up by the subcommittee.

The Legislative Council is expected to approve the outline in mid-February and make a report on it for Justice Minister Ken Saito. The government hopes to enact the Penal Code revision during the ongoing session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, which is slated to run through June 21.

Many developed countries set the age of consent at 14 to 16.

