Philippines May Hand Over 2 of 4 Japanese Suspects by Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Philippines is aiming to hand over to Japan by Monday two of four Japanese detainees believed to be linked to a string of recent robberies in Japan, Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla said Friday.

Of the four, Yuki Watanabe, 38, who is believed to be one of "Luffy" ringleaders in the robberies, and another are facing criminal charges in the Philippines. Their next court hearings are set for Tuesday.

The Philippines is expected to extradite the other two--Kiyoto Imamura, 38, and Toshiya Fujita, 38--first, as criminal cases against them have been dismissed, according to informed sources.

In the Southeast Asian country, people accused of crimes are usually not extradited, as authorities prioritize handling charges against them.

It is said that some detainees pay money to get someone to accuse them, in order to avoid deportation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]