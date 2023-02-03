Japan Govt Considering Honoring Wheelchair Tennis Legend Kunieda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has instructed government officials to consider giving Japanese wheelchair tennis legend Shingo Kunieda the People's Honor Award, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

The 38-year-old wheelchair tennis star "achieved an unprecedented feat that will go down in history," Matsuno said at a press conference. He "made an outstanding contribution in boosting the popularity of parasports and the development of sports," Matsuno said.

Kunieda would become the first person in the world of parasports to receive such an honor.

After completing a career Golden Slam of all four Grand Slam tournaments and the Paralympics, Kunieda last month announced his retirement from competition while at the top of world rankings.

Kunieda "inspired and brought dreams to many people, and filled the Japanese society with hope and courage," Matsuno said.

