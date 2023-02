Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 2,941 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, down by some 1,400 from a week before.

New deaths among COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital totaled 17 on the day. The number of patients with severe symptoms under the capital's criteria rose by six from the previous day to 34.

