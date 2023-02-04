Kishida to Fire Aide over Remarks about LGBT People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that he intends to fire Masayoshi Arai as secretary to him over his discriminatory remarks about LGBT people.

Arai told reporters Friday that he hates to see LGBT people, though he later withdrew the remarks and apologized.

Kishida told reporters Saturday that Arai's remarks run counter to the policies of his administration and are totally unacceptable.

The prime minister said he has no choice but to consider whether to fire Arai.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]