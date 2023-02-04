Sapporo Snow Festival Starts with 1st Physical Venues in 3 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--A popular annual snow festival kicked off in Sapporo in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido on Saturday, displaying snow sculptures at physical venues for the first time in three years.

The Sapporo Snow Festival took place online in the previous two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, a total of about 160 snow and ice sculptures are being displayed at the venues in central Sapporo, fascinating visitors.

Five giant snow sculptures are on display at the main Odori Park venue, including the one in the shape of Hokkaido Ballpark F Village, a new baseball stadium complex set to open in neighboring Kitahiroshima in March.

Sculptures created by citizens include those featuring shimaenaga, a subspecies of long-tailed tits found in Hokkaido, as well as rabbits as 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, according to the Chinese zodiac.

There are also a number of sculptures themed on peace, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

