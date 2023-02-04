Kishida Starts Trips to Get Insight for Tackling Low Birthrate

Newsfrom Japan

Komatsu, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday started visiting people concerned with child-rearing to hear their opinions directly, in a show of his commitment to tackle the country's low birthrate.

Outcomes of the trips will be reflected in an outline of unprecedented measures to address the low birthrate to be drawn up by the government at the end of March. Kishida puts his top priority on policies related to children and child-rearing.

On Saturday morning, Kishida had talks with people at a child care facility at construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd. <6301> in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan.

"I felt that there is a virtuous cycle where the favorable child-rearing environment is supporting parents, who in turn support the Japanese economy and happiness within the community," Kishida said.

In a parliamentary speech last month, Kishida promised to visit places across the country and hear voices of people at the frontline in considering policies to address the low birthrate.

