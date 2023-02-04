Kishida Aide Fired over Remarks about LGBT People

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Saturday that it has fired Masayoshi Arai as secretary to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over his discriminatory remarks about LGBT people and same-sex marriage.

It is unusual for a secretary to the prime minister to be dismissed over a gaffe.

Arai told reporters off the record Friday that he hates to see LGBT people and would hate to see such people live next to him. He also said that if Japan recognizes same-sex marriage, people will abandon the country.

He later withdrew the remarks. But Kishida told reporters Saturday morning that Arai's remarks "run counter to the policies of my administration and are totally unacceptable."

