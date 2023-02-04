Japan Confirms 38,594 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 38,594 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a decrease of about 16,000 from a week before.

The country reported 180 new COVID-19 deaths, while its number of severe cases dropped by 16 from the previous day to 424.

In Tokyo, 2,992 new cases were confirmed, a decline of about 1,500 from a week before. Eighteen new deaths were reported, while the number of severe cases rose by four from the previous day to 38.

