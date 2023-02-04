Kishida Starts Dialogue on Child-Rearing Support

Newsfrom Japan

Sakai, Fukui Pref., Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday started dialogue with parents about support for child-rearing.

The dialogue is designed to hear opinions directly from parents as Kishida is putting his top policy priority on support for children and child-rearing.

The first dialogue took place in Sakai, Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, where participants expressed financial concerns related to child-rearing.

Earlier on Saturday, Kishida visited a child care facility at construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd. <6301> in Komatsu in neighboring Ishikawa Prefecture.

Kishida plans to hold such dialogue and visits about once in two weeks as his government plans to draw up an outline of drastic measures to address the country's low birthrate at the end of March.

