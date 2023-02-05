Japan Logs 32,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 32,142 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down some 12,000 from a week before.

There were 109 new fatal cases, while the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients dropped 19 from Saturday to 405.

Tokyo reported 2,287 new positive cases, down 1,140 from a week before, and 15 new fatalities. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria rose by one from Saturday to 39.

