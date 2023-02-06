Japanese Musician Masanori Takumi Wins Grammy

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese composer and arranger Masanori Takumi on Sunday won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for "Sakura," which features traditional Japanese musical instruments such as the shamisen.

The 44-year-old, a nephew of the late Japanese singer Hideki Saijo, obtained a Grammy for the first time. Previously, he was nominated in the Best Global Music Album category, but missed the prize.

Takumi, from the western Japan prefecture Osaka, played in "siren," a Japanese rock band, and then started to offering songs to and produce Exile and Da Pump, both all-male Japanese dance and music groups, and other artists. He also produced solo works of Eric Martin, a member of American rock band Mr. Big.

Takumi released Sakura in September 2022 under the name "Masa Takumi."

At the award ceremony, he expressed surprise, saying that he is speechless. Takumi said in a statement released later through his agency that a number of sad events are happening around the world and that he created Sakura in hopes that beautiful flowers in everyone's heart will bloom at this difficult time.

