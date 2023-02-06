Japan Logs 290,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 290,462 new cases of novel coronavirus infection in the past week, down by some 116,000 from the preceding week.

Japan's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 32,768,669 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of weekly new cases, at 22,414, followed by Osaka, at 19,779, Aichi, at 18,886, and Kanagawa, at 16,508.

The country's total death toll among COVID-19 patients grew by 1,612 from a week before, coming to 69,633, including 138 additionally announced by Fukushima Prefecture on Wednesday as COVID-19-linked fatalities for July-December last year.

