Govt Official Denies Sounding Out Amamiya to Become BOJ Governor

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki on Monday denied a media report that the government has sounded out Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya to become governor of the central bank to succeed Haruhiko Kuroda.

The report is not true, Isozaki told a press conference.

Kuroda's term as BOJ governor is set to end on April 8. "Our basic position is that we will appoint the most appropriate person (as BOJ governor) at that time," Isozaki said.

"I've heard nothing," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters Monday, asked about the media report.

