Kishida Positive on Govt-Labor-Management Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he will consider holding a meeting of government, labor and management representatives to achieve wage increases.

Such three-way talks were proposed by Tomoko Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, when she visited Kishida at the prime minister's office on the day.

"This is an important thing. We'll consider it positively," Kishida said in response.

Kishida also made a positive response to Yoshino's call for the resumption of policy talks between the prime minister and the Rengo chief.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference later in the day that the government will consider future plans based on the day's talks between Kishida and Yoshino.

