Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese House of Representatives Speaker Takahiro Yokomichi died on Thursday at the age of 82, informed sources said Monday.

Yokomichi also served as vice speaker of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, as well as governor of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

