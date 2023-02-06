Nakamura Becomes Youngest "Go" Title Holder

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Sumire Nakamura, 13, became the youngest male or female professional "go" player to win a major title in Japan on Monday.

The junior high school student won the Women's Kisei title in a best-of-three match against Asami Ueno, 21, who failed to defend the title.

In the third game, held in Tokyo on the day, Nakamura, a third-dan player, clinched her second win after 250 moves.

Nakamura became a title holder at the age of 13 years and 11 months, breaking the previous record of 15 years and nine months, set by Rina Fujisawa, 24, who won her first title in 2014, according to the Nihon Ki-in, Japan's association for the board game.

"Winning the title was a big thing, and it gave me confidence," Nakamura told a press conference after the day's game.

