Kishida Calls Media Report on Next BOJ Chief "Trial Balloon"

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he thinks a media report the same day that his government has sounded out Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya to become governor of the central bank was "a trial balloon."

While avoiding making any further comment on the report, Kishida told the media, "I'd like to consider carefully" who should succeed BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term is set to end April 8.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki said at a press conference that the report is not true. "Our basic position is that we will appoint the most appropriate person (as BOJ governor) at that time," he said.

"I've heard nothing," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters Monday, after being asked about the media report.

