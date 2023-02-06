Honda's N-Box Stays Top-Selling Vehicle in Japan in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> N-Box minivehicle was the top-selling vehicle in Japan for the fifth month in a row in January, industry data showed Monday.

Sales of the N-Box rose 3.0 pct from a year earlier to 19,792 units.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> Yaris subcompact came second, with sales of 14,772 units, followed by Toyota's Corolla, with 14,463 units, according to the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

The three models placed in the same order as in Japan's new vehicle sales rankings for 2022.

Five of the top 10 models in January were minivehicles. Besides the N-Box, Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto and Move ranked fourth and sixth, respectively. Suzuki Motor Corp.'s <7269> Spacia placed seventh, and Nissan Motor Co.'s <7201> Roox ninth.

