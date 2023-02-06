Japan Logs 15,254 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 15,254 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down by about 5,500 from a week before.

Across the country, 168 new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients on the day, while there were 406 patients with severe symptoms, up by one from the previous day.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new cases dropped by some 700 week on week to 1,105, while 12 new fatalities were confirmed. The number of severely ill patients under the Japanese capital's criteria rose by two from the previous day to 41.

In Okinawa Prefecture, a person under 10 and a person in the 10 to 19 age group have died after contracting the omicron coronavirus variant since January 2022, it was learned Monday. They are the first victims of the variant among people aged 20 or younger in the southern Japan prefecture.

