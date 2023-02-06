Kishida, NASA Chief Reaffirm Cooperation for Space Probe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and visiting NASA Administrator Bill Nelson reaffirmed Monday that their countries will step up cooperation for exploration in space and on the lunar surface.

During their meeting in Tokyo, Kishida and Nelson referred to a space cooperation pact that Japan and the United States signed last month, with the prime minister stressing that the Japan-U.S. cooperation has entered a new era.

Kishida said that Japan will strive to send a Japanese astronaut to the lunar surface for the first time ever in the second half of the 2020s.

Nelson said that the United States aims to reach the moon's south pole and Mars.

