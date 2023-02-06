Kishida Sends Condolences to Turkey over Deadly Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a message of condolence to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday after a major earthquake struck Turkey earlier in the day, killing many people.

In the message, Kishida said that he was deeply saddened and expressed his heartfelt condolences for those who lost their lives in the quake and his sympathy for the affected people.

Kishida also said that Japan will always stand by Turkey.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]